Customs officer jailed along with his family in corruption case by CBI

File Photo

Although India is one of the fastest-growing economies across the globe with its GDP growth surpassing 6 per cent, corruption still remains a major hurdle for business operations in the country. Officials who amass wealth through bribery, are known to rout funds towards their family members and other associates to escape scrutiny.

To crack down on this, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has sentenced a customs officer in Kerala to imprisonment and penalised him along with his wife and daughters.

Read Also CBI arrests 5 Customs superintendents for frauds amounting to over ₹2 Cr

Rounding up all beneficiaries

The entire family has been sent behind bars for two years and will have to pay a Rs 2.5 crore fine, as the Customs Deputy Commisioner in Calicut abused his position to amass Rs 78.9 lakh in assets.

The amount acquired by the official was disproportionate to his income and the assets were in the name of his wife and two daughters.

Apart from them, the officer's son-in-law may also face action, for sending Rs 50 lakh from the UAE, in the name of his wife.

The disproportionate assets had been accumulated between 2003 and 2005, and the proceedings against the officer and his family were initiated in 2006.