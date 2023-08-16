Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in the Internet Era

canva

You may have developed great products or services to meet the needs of a particular market. But this does not automatically mean that your business will be successful.

Your customers have a big impact on how well your product or service sells, so it is integral to have a strong and loyal customer base.

And if you consider the online surveys, you can see that the cost of acquiring a new customer is exponentially higher than the cost of retaining an existing one.

As a result, companies need to create a better and more consistent customer experience in every interaction with consumers. To meet the demand for better customer service, companies must focus on managing their customer relationships. Strong customer relationships are essential to increase customer loyalty and retain existing customers.



What is Customer Relationship Management

Customer relationship management (CRM) is often referred to as a process or technology that enables businesses to manage relationships with their customers. However, CRM is not only about the application of technology but also about the strategy of studying the behavior and wants of customers in order to build stronger relationships. Thus, it is more of a business philosophy than a technical solution.

CRM helps companies gain insight into their customer behavior and consequently fine-tune their business processes for the best customer experience. Essentially, CRM helps a company realize the value of its customers and reap the benefits of improved relationships with them. Nowadays there are several CRM systems and software in the market to help companies and make the process easier.

Features needed in a CRM system

However, despite its importance, choosing a CRM system can be confusing as not all CRMs are created equal and each one offers very different features compared to its counterparts. So if you're looking to buy a CRM but can't decide yet, this section will help you understand some essential features you need in CRM software.

1. Customization

Customizing CRM is the process of adding or modifying CRM features to fit your business style. Most CRM systems have a basic level of customization.

Your CRM administrator can make simple changes such as keywords and picklists. Some vendors offer more sophisticated customization options for off-the-shelf CRM solutions.

Some features require developers to create features using the original source code. Every business needs some adjustment. These can be simple functions such as setting up user profiles, importing data, or creating widgets for dashboards.

2. Scalability

Scalability is important because it meets the future needs of the business. A scalable platform that grows with your business and spans the entire customer story and journey is essential. A growing business needs a scalable platform to better align marketing, sales, and customer service.

As a business matures, it is essential to have the necessary support to grow along with it. Scalable CRM gives your sales and support teams instant access to centralized data, even on the go, for sales and customer support.

When important customer information is no longer limited to your office, you should always use CRM software that can expand over time and provide your field service with the mobile support you need.

3. Customer Tracking

Customer experience tracking collects customer experience data from all levels of an organization. If your company cannot track every customer interaction, you're missing out on a lot of information that improves departmental and overall business processes.

Tracking all customer interactions includes monitoring support calls and complaints from dissatisfied customers. It is common practice to send complaints to several customer service representatives. But with a complete log of customer complaints, sales reps are better equipped to deal with problems.

CRM software helps you manage your customer database and keep customer profiles up to date with the latest information.

4. Sales Forecast

Sales forecasting tools can help you predict how many sales you will generate in a given time period. However, it can be difficult to understand how to improve the accuracy of the forecasts. This is where sales forecasting software comes to the rescue.

The sales forecasting feature helps you take timely action by providing a clear view of the sales funnel. It provides statistical analysis by providing predictive information from your data.

The sales forecast is the same in both cases. Sales forecasting helps the entire company plan resources for delivering products, funding marketing efforts, hiring employees, and more.

Accurate sales forecasts make it possible to create a well-functioning machine that will meet the needs of customers now in both the short and long term.

Conclusion

When choosing an account services provider, it is important to choose one that meets the specific needs of your business. By tailoring CRM to their specific needs, companies can increase efficiency, improve customer experience, and extract actionable insights from their data.