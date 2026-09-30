CSML Secures ₹40 Crore Order For India’s Largest Family Entertainment Centre

CSML |

Mumbai: Complete Sports and Management India Limited (CSML) announced on 30 September 2026 that it has received an order valued at ₹40 crore. The order is for the development and construction of India’s largest family entertainment centre for a South India-based company.

Project Scope

The project is designed as an extensive indoor entertainment destination, bringing together multiple recreational experiences under one roof. CSML will handle the development and execution of the facility.

Facilities Included

The scope of the order includes bowling, arcade games, laser tag, and associated equipment and infrastructure. This aligns with CSML's strategy to develop large-scale, integrated entertainment destinations.

Management Statement

Rohit Rajesh Mathur, chairman and managing director of CSML, stated that the company is excited about the project and secured the ₹40 crore order for the entertainment centre. Mathur added that bringing various entertainment experiences under one roof presents an opportunity for CSML.

Business Expansion

CSML is expanding its capabilities in gaming, sports, entertainment, and recreational infrastructure. The company focuses on developing integrated and innovative entertainment solutions to meet the growing demand for organised indoor entertainment.

Company Overview

Complete Sports and Management India Limited operates in various segments, including sports goods and equipment, entertainment events, family entertainment centres, gaming, amusement centres, bowling, go-karting, fitness, and recreational facilities. The company also handles manufacturing, trading, import-export, marketing, hospitality, and food and beverage services.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.