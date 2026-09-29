 Dream Sports MSSA Football Tournament: Rustomjee, Hill Spring Shine As Girls U-14 Teams Deliver Thrilling Performances In Bandra
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Dream Sports MSSA Football Tournament: Rustomjee, Hill Spring Shine As Girls U-14 Teams Deliver Thrilling Performances In Bandra

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament witnessed exciting Girls Under-14 Division II matches at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West. Rustomjee Cambridge, Hill Spring International, NES International and Podar International recorded victories, while R.N. Podar-CNS and Hiranandani Foundation-JBCN played out competitive draws in Tuesday’s fixtures.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
Dream Sports MSSA Football Tournament: Rustomjee, Hill Spring Shine As Girls U-14 Teams Deliver Thrilling Performances In Bandra
Dream Sports MSSA Football Tournament: Rustomjee, Hill Spring Shine As Girls U-14 Teams Deliver Thrilling Performances In Bandra | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament witnessed a series of exciting encounters at the Wings Sports Centre Ground in Bandra West on Tuesday, September 29, with several teams putting up impressive performances in the Girls Under-14 Division II category. Schools from across Mumbai battled it out in closely contested matches, with dominant wins, thrilling draws and standout individual performances highlighting the day’s action.

Please find below Today's (September 29, 2026 ) results of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament held at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra west.

Girls Under 14 Div. II

NES Int. ( Mulund)(1) (Sia Oberoi) Beat Mainadevi Bajaj Int. ( Malad) (0).

Podar Int. IB & Cambridge. (SC) (1) (Amaira Madan) Beat D.G.Khetan (Malad) (0).

R.N.Podar (SC) (1) (Aaradhya Shetty) Drew with CNS (Kandivali) (1) (Ishika Singhani)

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DSB Int. ( Lower Parel) (1) (Wilow Waters) Beat Ryan Int. ( Kandivali) (0).

Rustomjee Cambridge. Int. (Thane) (3) (Ameera Ferrao 2, Antarra Menon ) Beat St. Xavier s ( Andheri) (0)

Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) (0) Drew with JBCN Int. (Oshiwara) (0)

Hill Spring Int. ( Tardeo) (4) (Aarika Arora, Aaddya Seth 2, Dhrishri Mehta) Beat Green Acres ( Mulund) (0).

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