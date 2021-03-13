CR’s Mumbai Division’s intensive checks yields Rs.7.61 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

Mumbai Division of Central Railway conducted intensive and regular ticket checking drives in suburban and non-suburban trains from 15th June 2020 to 28th February 2021. During these checks, 2.38 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travellers were detected and an amount of Rs.7.61 crore realized from them as penalty.Out of this, about 1.75 lakh cases were detected in suburban trains realising an amount of Rs.5.10 crore as penalty and Rs. 2.51 crores realised as penalty from 63 thousand cases in non-suburban trains.

In non-suburban trains, irregularities like misuse of senior citizen quota, travelling on altered tickets, improper conversion of system generated ticket to e- tickets, travelling with coloured xerox of tickets, travelling with fake ID cards, transfer of ticket cases were mainly noticed during the drives.