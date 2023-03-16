Crompton rewards employees with 54,781 shares as stock options | Facebook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals on Thursday assigned 54,781 equity shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares will be given under the company's Employee Stock Option Scheme-2019.

With this allotment the company's paid-up capital has moved to Rs 1,27,19,72,398 divided into 63,59,86,199 equity shares for the face value of Rs 2.

Shares of Crompton

The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 286.80, down by 1.07 per cent.