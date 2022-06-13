e-Paper Get App

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to raise Rs 925 crore via NCDs

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Monday also approved the buyback of rated, listed commercial paper aggregating to up to Rs 600 crore

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to raise Rs 925 crore via NCDs |

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise long-term funds up to Rs 925 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Monday also approved the buyback of rated, listed commercial paper aggregating to up to Rs 600 crore, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing.

These are part of a proposal to modify the company's debt profile which have been considered by the board and approved, it added.

The company said it plans to raise long-term funds by way of issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis up to Rs 925 crore, subject to its borrowing limits as approved by the shareholders.

Further, CGCEL said its board also approved requests from MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd and Seletar Investments Pte Ltd -- entities belonging to the promoter group, for re-classification from the 'promoter and promoter group' category to 'public' category as per Sebi listing regulations.

Read Also
Crompton Greaves Consumer to acquire majority stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessCrompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to raise Rs 925 crore via NCDs

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: As active cases continue to rise, NMMC records 1,609 new cases of Covid in June

Navi Mumbai: As active cases continue to rise, NMMC records 1,609 new cases of Covid in June

India vs SA, 3rd T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

India vs SA, 3rd T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to distribute around 3 lakh textbooks on reopening day of civic schools

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to distribute around 3 lakh textbooks on reopening day of civic schools

Navi Mumbai: Severe water crisis in Panvel leads to increase in sale of bottled water

Navi Mumbai: Severe water crisis in Panvel leads to increase in sale of bottled water

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Blade attack main accused to be booked under NSA, Home minister

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Blade attack main accused to be booked under NSA, Home minister