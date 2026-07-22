Crisil Net Profit Rises 26% To ₹216.46 Crore In Q1 FY27, Declares ₹10 Interim Dividend

Crisil Limited reported a 26.08 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. |

Mumbai: Crisil Limited on Tuesday announced its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 216.46 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase from Rs 171.67 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q1 FY26).

Revenue from Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,075.39 crore. This marks a 27.56 percent rise from Rs 843.02 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors approved a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 December 2026. This dividend will be paid on or before 5 August 2026.

Board Changes

The company also announced changes to its Board composition. Saugata Saha resigned as a Non-executive Director, effective 21 July 2026.

Abhishek Tomar was appointed as an Additional Director (Non-executive) with effect from 22 July 2026. The Board approved this appointment based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.