India's Organised Dairy Sector To Clock 13-15 Per Cent Revenue Growth In FY27: Crisil Ratings

India's organised dairy sector is expected to post strong revenue growth in FY27 on sustained demand and higher milk prices | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 29: India's organised dairy sector is expected to clock a revenue growth of 13-15 per cent this financial year, driven by sustained demand, a report said on Monday.

Revenue growth of the organised dairy sector is expected to accelerate by 200-400 basis points to 13-15 per cent this fiscal, supported by sustained volume growth of 8-10 per cent and staggered price increases, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

Volume growth will be driven by the non-discretionary nature of milk and traditional dairy products such as butter and ghee, and growing demand for value-added offerings, it stated.

Milk Prices To Rise

Higher procurement costs for raw milk, driven by rising production expenses and slower growth in milk supply, are expected to push up prices.

These hikes will help players sustain their operating profitability in the face of rising input costs.

Strong growth prospects are likely to keep capital expenditure on track with the average seen over the past four years, while healthy accruals, strong balance sheets and stable working capital cycles will underpin credit profiles.

"The manifestation of El Nino conditions, resulting in a harsh summer and a below-average monsoon, will impact cattle yields this fiscal. Coupled with rising fodder costs, this will slow down growth in the production of raw milk to 4 per cent year-on-year, compared with the compound annual growth rate of 5 per cent between fiscal years 2020 and 2025.

"Consequently, milk prices will go up by 4-5 per cent. Companies are expected to pass on the increased cost to consumers in stages, with sharper hikes expected in value-added categories. Overall, average retail prices are expected to increase 5-6 per cent across milk product segments this fiscal," Crisil Ratings Director Shounak Chakravarty said.

Value-Added Products Drive Growth

Despite the price increases, growth is expected to remain robust, led by portfolio expansion in value-added products.

Dairy companies are expected to increase their offerings in value-added categories, capitalising on rising demand for protein-rich and probiotic offerings attributed to improved health consciousness.

Although these products currently account for less than 5 per cent of the market, growth momentum is expected to be strong at over 20 per cent going forward.

Additionally, increasing awareness regarding product quality is driving a shift from unbranded to branded products, thereby supporting the overall growth of organised players.

Margins To Remain Stable

The industry's operating margin, however, will remain range-bound at 4 per cent this fiscal, similar to the last fiscal.

Price hikes are expected to be undertaken in such a way that players are compensated for increased costs related to the procurement of raw milk.

"Healthy growth prospects, along with higher accruals from increasing scale, are expected to sustain capex intensity in line with the past four-year average. Despite the debt-funded capex, credit profiles are expected to remain stable, supported by healthy cash generation and strong balance sheets.

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"Debt metrics are expected to improve, with debt-to-Ebitda declining to 2.3 times this fiscal from 2.5 times last fiscal, while interest coverage is projected to remain strong at over six times compared with 5.6 times last fiscal," Crisil Ratings Associate Director Rucha Narkar said.

Looking ahead, the extent of weather-related disruptions to milk supply and the timely completion, as well as the ramp-up, of newly commissioned facilities will bear watching.

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