Crisil Reports ₹1,057.66 Crore Q1 FY26 Revenue & Declares ₹9 Interim Dividend

Crisil Limited reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 1,057.66 crore and net profit of Rs. 233.26 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: Crisil kicked off FY26 with steady earnings and a shareholder payout, as the analytics and ratings firm maintained momentum across its core business segments.

Revenue and Profit Steady

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 1,057.66 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as shown in the financial table on page 7. Total income stood at Rs. 1,093.67 crore, while net profit came in at Rs. 233.26 crore. Profit before tax was recorded at Rs. 308.38 crore, indicating stable operating performance despite sequential variations in revenue.

Segment Performance Mixed

Crisil’s revenue mix continued to be driven by its two core segments. Ratings services contributed Rs. 322.63 crore, while research, analytics, and solutions accounted for Rs. 735.63 crore during the quarter, according to the segment data on page 8. While analytics remained the larger contributor, ratings services delivered solid profitability, reflecting balanced growth across business verticals.

Dividend and Shareholder Return

The board approved a first interim dividend of Rs. 9 per equity share of face value Re 1, as noted on page 1. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on May 8, 2026. This move signals confidence in the company’s cash flow generation and commitment to returning value to shareholders, alongside maintaining growth investments.

Global Operations and Structure

Crisil continues to operate through a wide global network of subsidiaries across markets including the UK, US, Singapore, and Australia, as detailed in the annexure on page 4. The company also reassessed the functional currency of certain UK-based subsidiaries to US dollars from January 2026. Additionally, earlier restructuring moves, including the merger of Bridge to India Private Limited, continue to reflect in the financials, aligning operations under a unified structure.

Crisil’s Q1 FY26 performance highlights consistent earnings delivery, supported by diversified segments and disciplined capital allocation, even as it continues to evolve its global operating framework.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and financial statements and does not include independent verification or additional sources.