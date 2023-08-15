Cricket Australia Selects HCLTech To Drive Digital Transformation | HCLTech

IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday said it has been selected by Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for the game in Australia, to drive its next phase of digital transformation.

HCLTech has been a digital transformation partner to Cricket Australia since 2019.

Under the agreement, HCLTech will enable Cricket Australia to deliver immersive digital experiences to fans, players, partners, employees and volunteers worldwide, the company said in a release.

"Through the engagement, HCLTech will enable and enhance Cricket Australia's digital platform. The company will implement automation, analytics including AI and ML, and DevOps to ensure that the Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket apps maintain their top spot for cricket fans across the country," it said.

HCLTech and Cricket Australia will also collaborate to create technology-oriented solutions for cricket in Australia by bringing together data scientists, developers, tech innovators and sports enthusiasts through TechJam, their global crowdsourcing initiative, in association with Microsoft, the release said.

Over the years, HCLTech has digitally transformed Cricket Australia's digital assets including cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia Live app and MyCricket (now PlayCricket), and helped digitise and streamline many of its community cricket processes.

HCLTech helped push the Cricket Australia Live app to the number-one summer sporting application in Australia boasting annual sessions in excess of 100 million.

"Engagement with our fans and community is of the utmost importance for Cricket Australia. We are focused on keeping people engaged in the sport from the moment they first pick up a bat and ball or watch a game," Donald Elliott, General Manager, Australian Cricket Technology said.

Michael Horton, Executive Vice President and Country Manager - Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech pointed out that technology is transforming people's engagement with sports.

"Technology is transforming how we access and engage with sports and HCLTech is committed to delivering future-ready solutions to support Cricket Australia's objective to deliver seamless experiences to its stakeholders and communities," Horton said.