e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCreditors of Anil Ambani's bankrupt Reliance Capital approve 90-day extension for resolution

Creditors of Anil Ambani's bankrupt Reliance Capital approve 90-day extension for resolution

On behalf of Reliance Capital, Kapil Sibal had argued that Torrent's plea was non-compliant.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Anil Ambani | File Photo
Follow us on

Once a scion of the Reliance empire, Anil Ambani split from brother Mukesh with his own share of the business, only to lose almost everything in less than two decades. All his firms except for infrastructure have declared bankruptcy and the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani empire is going under the hammer. Reliance Capital was referred for bankruptcy resolution by the RBI in 2021, and the process has been marked by a Piramal-led consortium pulling out, Hindujas trying to raise their offer and now Reliance Capital's bid for a fresh auction has been blocked by Torrent.

Read Also
NCLT wants lenders of Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital to file response on fresh auction by Jan 16
article-image

Creditors of Reliance Capital have given their nod to an additional 90 days between January and April for completing the resolution. Torrent's legal action has forced the administrator to file a plea for an extension with the NCLT in Mumbai on Monday, January 16.

On behalf of Reliance Capital, Kapil Sibal had argued that Torrent's plea was non-compliant.

Read Also
Torrent makes changes to its bid for resolution of Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital
article-image

The creditors found discrepancies in Torrent's resolution plan, as its draft resolution proposal didn't match the highest bid amount submitted by the firm. RCap also alleges that after the administrator wrote to Torrent on January 4, it changed the entire bid two days later.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Global oil firms ExxonMobil, Chevron Corp, others may invest $58 bn to explore India's untapped oil...

Global oil firms ExxonMobil, Chevron Corp, others may invest $58 bn to explore India's untapped oil...

Highways in India will be built 5 times faster with prefabricated material

Highways in India will be built 5 times faster with prefabricated material

Creditors of Anil Ambani's bankrupt Reliance Capital approve 90-day extension for resolution

Creditors of Anil Ambani's bankrupt Reliance Capital approve 90-day extension for resolution

Zomato, Blinkit founders splurged on luxury cars after every funding round, claims Ashneer Grover

Zomato, Blinkit founders splurged on luxury cars after every funding round, claims Ashneer Grover

Max Financial Services' MD Mohit Talwar retires

Max Financial Services' MD Mohit Talwar retires