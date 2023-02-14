Credit Suisse employee steals staff data including salary info before quitting

Swiss Bank Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial institutions, but its record has been blemished in the past year. Charged with laundering money for Bulgarian cocaine traffickers, it became the first bank in Switzerland's history to face a criminal trial. Now it has been hit by a serious data breach, since a former employee has stolen data of its staff members.

Read Also SpiceJet and Credit Suisse file final settlement in Supreme Court

In an email to its workforce, the bank informed them about their former colleague, who copied information including personal details and salaries on an external device. The theft of data about an unspecified number of employees, had been unearthed by the bank back in 2021. Credit Suisse has since taken legal action, as the employee with legitimate system access violated its policies.

Read Also Credit Suisse downgrades Indian equities due to surge in crude prices

As of now, there hasn't been any transmission of the data on the internet, and any intent of using it hasn't been expressed.

Credit Suisse had also been hit by the collapse of hedgefund Archegos and another one linked to Greensill, before posting its highest ever loss of $7.9 billion last year.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)