CREDAI Re-signs MoU With CII-IGBC At NATCON

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has re-signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to drive the Green and Net Zero Building Movement in India. This MoU is for a period of three years, which will be renewed for another three years on mutual terms.

By leveraging their strengths and resources, both can significantly impact the adoption and implementation of green building practices across India, leading to a more sustainable environment. The aim is to collaborate and work together on sustainable development projects that encourage builders and real estate developers to adopt green technologies.

The MoU signing ceremony took place during the CREDAI NATCON 2024, which was held recently in Sydney, Australia, and was signed by C Shekar Reddy, National Vice Chairman, CII-IGBC and Boman R Irani, President, CREDAI. Also present were Jeff Oatman, Chair, Asia Pacific Network- World Green Building Council and Head of Collaboration and Membership, GBC Australia; Shekhar G. Patel, President Elect, CREDAI; Himanshu Shah, Director, IGBC; and Sundeep Vullikanti, Senior Counsellor, IGBC.

Speaking at the occasion, C Shekar Reddy said, “The MoU with CREDAI is a significant moment as this partnership will play an important role in helping India become one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025. We will work closely with CREDAI members across India to raise awareness on Green and Net Zero concepts and adopt suitable IGBC Green and Net Zero Rating systems for their upcoming projects.”

As part of the agreement, CII IGBC will support CREDAI members in carrying out high-level feasibility studies for their building projects (in Design/ Construction/ Operations phase) and share improvement opportunities with a clear roadmap to achieve the IGBC Net Zero ratings. CREDAI and IGBC will also seek the support of each other’s members in local chapter activities and work closely with stakeholders in different Regions/States for taking forward the green and net zero building movement.

Boman R Irani said, “CREDAI brings together more than 13,300+ members from 230 city chapters across 21 states of India and, together with CII IGBC, we can effectively promote sustainability in the real estate sector and contribute to a more environment friendly future.”

Under the association with IGBC, CREDAI continues to pledge for its commitment to have over 4,000 projects by 2030, adopting IGBC Green & Net Zero building rating systems. This will mean an addition of over 4,00,000 housing units in the green development category across the country.

CREDAI and IGBC will also form a joint taskforce to drive initiatives which will further the cause of green buildings and sustainable built environment in India. Regular updates on the activities will be shared with the members periodically. CREDAI and IGBC shall acknowledge and provide platforms to each other for reaching out to their leadership on unique contributions.