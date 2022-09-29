CREDAI-MCHI launches ‘Maximise, Modernise, Revolutionise’ policy to boost economic growth

With the objective to further transform MMR, boost economic growth and development for the region and the country, CREDAI-MCHI recently launched a vision document - Maximise, Modernise, Revolutionise. The policy initiative aims to build Mumbai and MMR into world-class sustainable region and modern cosmopolis by 2040, while emphasising on climate change and carbon neutrality along the way, with the joint efforts of the state government. Through this initiative, CREDAI-MCHI draws key recommendations to act now to integrate, innovate and internationalise MMR through public private partnership and people driven development model.

The vision document was unveiled at a ceremony held at BKC, Mumbai, attended by Bhushan Gagrani (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister; Ajoy Mehta (IAS Retd.), Chairman, MahaRERA; Arch. Hafeez Contractor; Mukesh P Mehta, Chairman, M M Project Consultants Pvt Ltd and Shrikant Joshi, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro Limited (Realty Division).

Read Also Navi Mumbai sees a boom in real estate development; check out what developers have to say

Boman Irani, President, CREDAI-MCHI said, “MMR is one of the key growth drivers in the real estate industry with many buyers wanting to invest in the ‘City of Dreams’. In a changing world, Mumbai is grappling with several obstacles which are hindering its growth including inadequate water resources, improper waste management, rising levels of pollution among others. With this policy initiative, CREDAI-MCHI aims to turn its key recommendations into a reality, with the joint efforts of the Government of Maharashtra and MCGM to transform Mumbai into a self-sustainable world-class liveable city.”

Some of the key measures as suggested by CREDAI-MCHI includes Integrated Urban Water Authority, rejuvenation of water bodies, dedicated mangrove parks, introduction of skill trucks, integrated data strategy, infrastructure investment fund board and many such innovative recommendations. The document also mentions some trends that will transform MMR. The state government and CREDAI-MCHI jointly plan to act on these trends through a proposed committee of subject experts.

Read Also Busting myths about real estate investment