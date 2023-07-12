CPI Inflation June 2023: Retail inflation Rises To A three-Month High Of 4.81%

Retail inflation Rises To 4.81% In June | Representative Image

According to the government data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.81 percent in June compared to 4.25 percent in May.

India's industrial production (IIP) rose 5.2 percent in May.

The consumer food price Inflation was at 4.49 percent in June compared to 2.91 percent in May.

The rural inflation at 4.2 percent compared to 4.17 percent (MoM) and the Urban Inflation at 4.96 percent compared to 4.27 percent (MoM)

Inflation for the food basket was at 4.49 percent in June, higher than 2.96 per cent in May. The food basket accounts for nearly half of the CPI.