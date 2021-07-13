Covid-19 impact: Commonwealth countries lose $345 billion worth of trade in 2020; India records higher FDI

Commonwealth countries are estimated to have lost up to $345 billion worth of trade in 2020, including $60 billion in intra-Commonwealth trade, the Commonwealth Trade Review said on Tuesday.

However, among developing nations only India in Asia recorded higher overall foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2020 compared with this previous average.

The review, 'Energising Commonwealth Trade in a Digital World: Paths to Recovery Post-COVID', provides an analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the trade and investment flows of Commonwealth member countries.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll globally, substantially impacting all Commonwealth members' economies and leading to $1.15 trillion in foregone gross domestic product (GDP) in just one year.