Global trade recovers faster than 2009 & 2015 crisis: India, China, SA fared relatively better in Q1 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, the trade recovery around the world from the COVID-19 crisis hit a record high, increasing by 10 per cent year-over-year and 4 per cent quarter-over-quarter, according to UNCTAD. In addition, it stated economies like China, India and South Africa fared better than major economies.

The report pointed out that this is completely opposite to what was seen in 2015 and 2009 recession.

It took 13 quarters for global trade to recover from the 2015 recession, "which resulted from structural changes in East Asian economies and declines in commodity prices, and nine quarters to bounce back from the 2009 recession caused by the global financial crisis", the report stated (check graph below).

UNCTAD economist Alessandro Nicita said it took four quarters after the start of the pandemic-induced recession for world trade to return to pre-recession levels. By the fifth quarter – Q1 2021 – global trade was higher than pre-crisis levels, with an increase of about 3 per cent relative to Q4 2019.