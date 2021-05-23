Business

Updated on

COVID-19: Bharat Parenterals gets DCGI nod for favipiravir oral suspension

By PTI

File/ COVID-19 patients undergo treatment at Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi, Thursday, May, 20, 2021.
File/ COVID-19 patients undergo treatment at Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi, Thursday, May, 20, 2021.
(PTI Photo)

Drug firm Bharat Parenterals on Saturday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for favipiravir oral suspension, to be used for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The company has received licence and authorisation from DCGI to manufacture and market favipiravir oral suspension l00mg/ml, Bharat Parenterals said in a regulatory filing.

Favipiravir, an antiviral drug, was approved in Japan in 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in