Council Of Architecture Warns Against Unregistered Individuals Misusing ‘Architect’ Title, Issues Public Advisory | AI

Mumbai: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has issued a nationwide public notice cautioning the public against individuals and entities falsely presenting themselves as architects, warning that such misrepresentation is punishable under the law.

Only Registered Professionals Can Use ‘Architect’ Title

In the notice issued on August 2, 2026, the statutory body constituted under the Architects Act, 1972, said only persons possessing recognised qualifications and registered with the Council are legally entitled to use the title and style of "Architect" anywhere in India.

The Council clarified that architects registered under the Architects Act, 1972 do not require any additional registration with local bodies or authorities to practise the profession.

Legal Action Warned for Violators

The CoA warned that any individual or legal entity soliciting architectural work or services by falsely posing or misrepresenting themselves as an architect, or by using the title "Architect" without registration, would be liable for prosecution under Sections 36 and 37 of the Architects Act, 1972, as well as relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Calling upon unregistered persons to immediately stop using the title, the Council said they must cease and desist from falsely portraying themselves as architects or using the designation to obtain professional assignments from the public, government agencies, developers or other stakeholders.

Violators Face Prosecution Under Law

The notice states that any person found violating the provisions of the Architects Act will be prosecuted before the competent court in accordance with law.

The Council has also advised the general public, government departments, municipal corporations, development authorities, educational institutions, builders, developers and consultants to verify an architect's registration status through the Council's official website before engaging professional services.

Additionally, the CoA has urged stakeholders to report any unauthorised use or misuse of the title "Architect" through the complaint portal available on its website. It said the identity of complainants would be kept confidential, subject to applicable laws.

The public notice has been issued by the Council "in public interest" to safeguard the integrity of the architectural profession and protect consumers from unqualified practitioners.

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