 Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%
Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%

Noida's office market has seen an 18 per cent increase in rentals during the last six years, with the city gradually emerging as an important location for corporates to set up their bases. In the primary business district (PBD), which covers Sector 1-10 and Sector 57-59, the monthly rent grew to Rs 44-46. The consultant projects that the rentals would continue to rise in the Noida office market.

Friday, November 28, 2025
New Delhi: Noida's office market has seen an 18 per cent increase in rentals during the last six years, with the city gradually emerging as an important location for corporates to set up their bases, according to Cushman & Wakefield.Prime locations at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, however, saw an increase of 29 per cent in office rentals.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield has released a report, 'Noida-Runway for Growth, ' that captures the city's rapid transformation into a premier economic and real estate destination.As per the report, Noida has a total office stock of 43.4 million square feet, including 26.6 million sq ft of Grade A+ (top quality) assets as of September 2025.

"Noida's office rental market from 2019 to 2025 showcases broad-based growth, driven by strong demand, major infrastructure upgrades and the city's emergence as a favoured corporate destination," the report said.The average office rentals currently stand at Rs 70-72 per sq ft a month, an increase of 18.3 per cent from Rs 59-61 per sq ft in 2019.

The monthly rent in the central business district (Sector 16 and Film City) has risen 29 per cent to Rs 110-112 per sq ft from Rs 85-87 in 2019.The secondary business district (SBD-2), which includes sectors along the expressway, saw the monthly rent increasing to Rs 67-69 per sq ft from Rs 60-62 per sq ft.In the SBD-1 (Sector-62), the monthly rent has risen to Rs 61-63 per sq ft from Rs 54-56 per sq ft.

In the primary business district (PBD), which covers Sector 1-10 and Sector 57-59, the monthly rent grew to Rs 44-46 from Rs 39-41 per sq ft in 2019.The consultant projects that the rentals would continue to rise in the Noida office market.During January-September this year, the gross office space leasing in Noida stood at 3.3 million sq ft, and the number is estimated to reach 4.7 million sq ft by year-end.Global Capability Centres (GCC) contributed around 1 million square feet in the first nine months and are expected to close at 1.28 million square feet by December 2025.

Supriya Chatterjee, Managing Director, North, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "Noida's growth today is both broad-based and structural. Our analysis shows a city evolving across every major front -- strengthening its office corridor, upgrading its retail landscape, accelerating residential momentum, and emerging as North India's most competitive industrial and data centre hub." She noted that Noida's office market has a strong depth, with 2025 leasing volumes reflecting healthy demand from corporates and GCCs.

The Noida office market is also shifting towards institutional and investment-grade developments, Chatterjee highlighted."Infrastructure upgrades, especially the Noida International Airport and enhanced metro and expressway connectivity, combined with strong policy support and a deep STEM talent base, are creating a powerful foundation for long-term expansion," she said.Chatterjee believes that Noida city is well placed for a new phase of scale and maturity across all asset classes of real estate. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

