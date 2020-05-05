Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Rs 10 crore of liquor likely to get wasted due to lockdown

It is estimated that Rs 10 crore worth of liquor in the state of Maharashtra will perish, due to the lockdown. This is just the figure of the liquor which is stocked up in hotels and restaurants in the state.

Looking at this condition, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has written to the Maharashtra Government pleading hotels and restaurants in the state to be given permission to sell off this perishable liquor stocks lying with them.

This stock includes liquors and beers that are likely to perish due to the expiry of the products. “The Hospitality Industry is under lockdown now for almost 45 days. Further, all sale of Liquor under FL3 Licenses have been prohibited by the declaration of Dry Day pursuant to the order issued by the State Excise. But now with the government relaxing the ban on the sale of liquor, we are hoping to salvage from the unsold stock which in turn can induce some liquidity into our businesses. This will introduce working capital for many establishments that are bleeding in outgoing expenses and are sitting on dormant stocks,” says Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, President, HRAWI.

The association has requested the government to either direct manufacturers to replace liquor stocks that will perish or already expired; or allow the sale of perishable liquor stocks from the outlets of license holders.

The association claimed that allowing all hotels and restaurants to sell liquor would help the cause of social distancing, maintenance of law and order and reducing the risk of crowding at public places. “Our suggestion is only complementary to the government’s decision of allowing the sale of liquor across the state, added Kohli.