Coronavirus in India: 2nd economic package depends on COVID-19 spread; likely to be announced after lockdown ends

As the number of COVID-19 cases increase in India leading to severe distress to the economy, the Finance Ministry is slated to announce the second economic relief package to keep the economy afloat.

Well, sources close to the matter told CNBC TV-18 that the second economic relief package would depend on the spread of COVID-19.

Sources also said that April 11 to 14 will be the period to ascertain the same adding that the labour force and business stimulus is still governments top priority amid the crisis.

Sources said that the government has various plans for different scenarios but will only decide after looking at how the spread of virus pans out before the lockdown ends on April 14.

The government is likely to announce the relief package once the lockdown is lifted, the source added.