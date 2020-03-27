FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic stimulus package

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled on Thursday a grand Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic stimulus package titled the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana’ to help the poor and migrants tackle the financial difficulties arising because of the national lockdown.

"No one will go hungry", she declared and added that the immediate focus is on alleviating the hardships of the migrant workers and the urban and the rural poor.

The scheme will work through cash transfers and lays special thrust on providing food security to the poor and the women. Eighty crore people will benefit under the scheme, said Sitharaman.

Pointing out that the government has lost no time in declaring the relief package, which has come within 36 hours of the 3-week lockdown, she said no one will go hungry as 80 crore people will be fed for three months from the PM Ann Yojana.

Besides, all ration card holders will get free five kilo wheat or rice per head in addition to their entitlement, as also one kilo of pulses per card free of cost, for three months. She said the government's top priority was to reach out to neediest in its war against hunger and all schemes come into effect "immediately."

The relief measures include direct cash transfers (under the DBT or the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme). "8.69 crore farmers will immediately benefit through direct cash transfers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.