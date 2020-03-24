Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s steps meant to meet legal compliances: Experts

Mumbai: Industry bodies and experts said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s relief measures are extension of dates for complying with various mandatory procedures and give time to meet various regulatory compliances at all levels.

However, they expect much more in the economic revival package the FM has said she will announce soon.

Indian Merchants Chamber deputy director general Sanjay Mehta said the measures were announced as March 31 is round the corner and businesses needed that extension for if it is GST or tax-related or company related compliance for 2018-19. “About economic package, FM said it would soon be announced.

However, there is no strategic announcement to rescue economy from the present crisis,’’ he added. FICCI Pesident Sangita Reddy welcomed the FM’s relief measures amid the lockdown imposed to contain Covid 19.