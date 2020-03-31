Coronavirus battle now pocket-friendly as Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, CavinKare to sell hand sanitizers at cheaper rates

Amid times when sanitiser and handwashes have become a luxury, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved and CavinKare are set to become competitors in the market.

While Pantanjali is going the herbal way, CavinKare is selling it at unbelievably afforable rate.

After manufacturing oil, food items, ayurvedic products, now Patanjali Ayurved venturing into the hygiene industry. Speaking of the newly launched sanitiser, it said that their sanitiser has "goodness of herbs". Additionally, it has also been promoting its herbal anti-bacterial handwash in oreder to create awareness about personal hygiene in such times.

Likewise, CavinKare which manufactures Nyle and CHIK, has decided to peg the price of the sanitiser at Rs 1. It said that the CHIK will present handsanitiser in 2 ml sachet starting at Rs 1 and a sachet can be used at least twice.

Well, Nielsen data showed that the sales of hygiene products especially hand sanitisers and hand washes have gone up in the months of February and March. It also said that the hand sanitisers saw a growth in the value by 53% in February against an average growth of 11%. Moreover, floor and bathroom cleaners saw a significant growth in February.

Earlier, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Monday had announced his support and contribution of Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES Fund to help the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Ramdev said, "Patanjali has taken an initiative to contribute Rs 25 crores on behalf of Patanjali Yogapeeth to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19. All the workers of Patanjali who are working on payroll will also provide their one-day salary for the fund. The total amount is 1.5 crore."

Ramdev stated that Patanjali has offered its five branches for emergency services. "We have offered five branches of Patanjali for emergency services in Haridwar, Guwahati, Delhi, Kolkata and in Himachal Pradesh. There are arrangements for at least 1,500 beds, food and other essentials services from the Patanjali," he said.