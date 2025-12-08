Corona Remedies IPO Opens, Grey Market Shows Strong Gains Ahead Of Listing

Corona Remedies IPO Opens for Subscription. |

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharma company Corona Remedies opened today for subscription. Investors have the chance to apply for the IPO until 10 December 2025. The company has set a price band of Rs 1,008–1,062 per share. Retail investors must apply for a minimum of 14 shares, which requires an investment of Rs 14,868.

Fully Offer for Sale Issue

Corona Remedies plans to raise Rs 655.37 crore through this IPO. However, it is a fully Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the proceeds will go to existing shareholders and not to the company. Major shareholders like Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust are selling part of their stake in this issue.

Listing on BSE and NSE

Share allotment for the IPO is expected on Thursday, 11 December 2025. Successful investors will have shares credited to their Demat accounts on Friday, while refunds will be issued to unsuccessful applicants. The shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, 15 December 2025.

IPO Structure and Anchor Investors

Before the IPO opened, anchor investors subscribed for Rs 194.85 crore. Key institutional investors include SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra AMC, and Axis Mutual Fund.

The IPO is structured as:

- 35 percent reserved for retail investors

- 50 percent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

- 15 percent for non-institutional investors

Strong Grey Market Premium

Investor sentiment for the IPO remains strong. On Monday, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Corona Remedies IPO was around Rs 290 per share. Based on this, the stock may debut near Rs 1,352, which is approximately 27.31 percent higher than the upper price band of Rs 1,062.

This indicates high demand and strong market optimism for the stock on its first day of listing.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a professional before making any investment decisions in the IPO.