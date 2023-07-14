 Coromandel International Allots 3,17,070 Equity Shares To Employee As Stock Options
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Coromandel International Limited on Friday announced the allotment of 3,17,070 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ESOP Scheme 2016, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the share capital of the Company shall stand increased from ₹29,40,43,449 divided into 29,40,43,449 equity shares of face value ₹1 each to ₹29,43,60,519 divided into 29,43,60,519 equity shares of face value ₹1 each.

Coromandel International Limited Shares

The shares of Coromandel International Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹942.65, up by 0.80 percent.

