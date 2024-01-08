'Copy Pasting Same Message': Amid Maldives Row, BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover Takes Jibe At Vir Das' Remark

Ashneer Grover |

The recent controversy surrounding the comparisons between Lakshadweep and Maldives has sparked intense discussions across social media platforms.

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, recently engaged in this discourse on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), responding to a post by Bollywood actor Vir Das.

In response to Vir Das's tweet, Grover shared a witty remark stating, “Thirdly there is some movie star, previously inactive on twitter, who is now copy pasting the same message to visit Indian islands - without knowing where Lakshadweep is and in parallel hiding previous Maldive story on insta ;)”

Vir Das, in his tweet, commented, “Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them :-)”

The ongoing discussion on social media highlights differing views about two destinations and how public figures are reacting to the debate. The online world has seen a rise in opinions from internet users, with some suggestions of boycotting visit to Maldives.

PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Union Territory On Thursday, January 4, Modi on his social media platform X described about his recent trip to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. He posted multiple images, highlighting an "exhilarating experience" of his attempt at snorkeling. Through a series of posts on platform X, the Prime Minister showcased the islands' scenic beauty ad said, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

Following Modi's Lakshadweep visit, a dispute emerged over Indians preferring Lakshadweep to the Maldives, resulting in neighboring country ministers using racist remarks against the Prime Minister and Indians. Responding to Indian criticism, the Maldives' new administration, seen as anti-India, promptly suspended the ministers, reflecting India's substantial impact on the Maldivian tourism industry.