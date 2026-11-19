Copper hit a five-month low as a stronger dollar and worries over AI spending weighed on demand expectations. |

Mumbai: Copper hit a five-month low as concerns over slower investment in artificial intelligence and a stronger US dollar weighed on prices. The declines this week reached 8 percent for silver, 4.5 percent for gold, 4 percent for copper and 3 percent for aluminium.

On 18 November, December 2026 copper futures on Comex fell 5.45 percent to USD 5.660 per pound. On the London Metal Exchange, copper was about 11 percent below its recent peak of USD 14,870 per tonne.

Why Copper Fell?

Copper is widely used in power infrastructure, electrical equipment and data centres. Concerns that spending on AI infrastructure could slow have weakened the outlook for copper demand.

Higher inflation and rising bond yields also weighed on gold and silver. The US dollar index reached a 19-month high, while markets priced in a greater than 90 percent chance that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December 2026.

Cable Stocks Slide

Shares of Polycab India, RR Kabel and Finolex Cables fell between 6 percent and 10 percent this week. Dealers had previously built up inventories in anticipation of higher copper prices. With prices falling, they may now postpone purchases.

In October–December 2025, Polycab’s volumes grew about 40 percent, RR Kabel’s domestic volumes rose more than 30 percent, and Finolex Cables’ wire business grew about 28 percent.

Brokerage Equirus expects dealers to replenish stocks more slowly in the third quarter. It sees scope for margins to remain stable, although profit per unit could come under pressure.

Aluminium And Steel Outlook

Axis Capital said global aluminium demand rose only 1.2 percent in the first nine months of 2026. It projects a surplus of 5 lakh tonnes in 2027. Alumina was trading at around USD 390 per tonne.

Domestic steel prices stood at a 5–6 percent premium to Chinese imports. Safeguard duties on imports and domestic demand could support Indian steelmakers. Investors will watch the dollar, bond yields and the Fed’s December rate decision for cues on metals prices.

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