Cooling Deal: As Mercury Scales The Ladder, Here Is Your Guide To Getting The Right Air Conditioner

AFP

The summer is in full force, as sun shining brighter than the previous weeks. We have arrived at that time of the year, where you move, only to sweat. When the summer heat comes beating down, the bliss of cool air is almost inexplicable. This summer, when it is estimated by many to be hotter than usual, you need to bet your money on the right Air-Conditioner, that will give you that aforementioned comfort.

Here is your guide to your 'cool match' for this summer:

Factors that need to be considered include, Size, Energy efficiency, Price and most importantly, Sustainability.

Size

In today's market, there is a higher demand for Split-type ACs compared to their Window counterparts. The size of your AC should be chosen according to your specific requirements, which depend on various factors such as the climate of the area, the location of your residence or workspace, and the dimensions of the room(s) where the AC will be installed.

For example, for a room with an area of 900 sq ft, a 1.5-ton AC would be suitable. For larger spaces, such as a 1,200 sq ft area, a 2-ton AC would be more appropriate. Similarly, for a space measuring 1,500 sq ft, a 2.5-ton AC would be the ideal choice.

Temperatures are steadily increasing around the country. | File

Price

India's market is famously price-sensitive, with consumers carefully considering every expense. When it comes to purchasing an air conditioner, where you buy it can significantly impact the price. E-commerce platforms often offer competitive prices that traditional retailers struggle to match.

Choosing the right option is crucial, as this is an investment in a comfortable summer. The best time to find a good deal is during festive or seasonal offers when market demand for ACs is high. Major online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma (which also has physical stores) offer a wide range of options. On average, a regular 1-ton AC can cost between Rs 35,000 to 40,000, while premium, high-end models with greater capacity can go up to Rs 80,000 and beyond.

Energy Efficiency

India, being a developing nation, faces significant energy consumption challenges, especially in terms of its impact on monthly budgets. Therefore, when purchasing an air conditioner, it's crucial to consider not just its cooling capacity but also its energy efficiency.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) introduced a star rating system in 2006 to denote the energy efficiency of electrical appliances. Ratings range from 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars indicating the highest level of efficiency. Opting for an AC with a rating of 3 stars or higher can result in long-term energy savings, particularly in cities where private companies are the main electricity providers.

Summer in India usually increase in intensity between April and June. | Representative image

Read Also India To Stop Importing Urea By 2025 End: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sustainability

Air conditioners have garnered a reputation for being significant emitters of Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), especially in an era where climate change is altering both our environment and our way of life. It's crucial to make conscientious decisions and opt for products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable. AC units should incorporate advanced technology that minimizes their impact on nature.

Some of the ACs that been bought by many over the years are follows

1) Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

2) Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

3) Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

4) Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

5) Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC

In addition to that, in accordance to the changing requirement of households of all kinds and types, apart from ACs, air coolers can also play the role of a friend in this heat. Because basic comfort cannot be denied for the scarcity of resources, under the scorching heat.

Some of the coolers that are hot in the market are:

1) Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

2) Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

3) Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler

4) Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

5) Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler