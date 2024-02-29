 Contracts Entered Into By Minors Are Void, Not Enforceable Under Law: Supreme Court
Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra's bench upheld the High Court's decision.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Representative Image | File

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reiterated that contracts entered into by minors are not enforceable under the law. Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra's bench upheld the High Court's decision, which had declared null and void the sales agreements entered into with minors.

They stated, "There is no dispute on the argument raised by the appellants in the case that at the time of the said agreements dated 03.09.2007, the appellant was a minor. Therefore, the contract with the minor was rightly found to be a void contract by the High Court.

Dispute over immovable property

The dispute between the appellant (minor) and respondents (sellers) regarding the execution of the agreement for the purchase of certain immovable property was settled.

Under the said agreement, the minor had consented to purchase some immovable property, and an advance amount was paid to the sellers. The appellant sought directions from the trial court through his mother to fulfill the contractual obligation of the sellers.

However, based on the consent of the appellant's mother, the sellers applied under Order 12 Rule 6 of the Civil Procedure Code for the dismissal of the application, arguing that at the time of the sales agreement on September 3, 2007, the appellant was a minor

