 'Consumers Who Have Not Received GST Rate Cut Benefits Can Register Complaints On Toll-Free Number': CBIC
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Consumers Who Have Not Received GST Rate Cut Benefits Can Register Complaints On Toll-Free Number': CBIC

'Consumers Who Have Not Received GST Rate Cut Benefits Can Register Complaints On Toll-Free Number': CBIC

Complaints/queries can also be registered on the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal, the CBIC added.Effective September 22, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has become a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said consumers who have not received the benefits of GST rate cut can register their complaints on toll free number 1915 or through WhatsApp at 8800001915.In a FAQ, the central board of indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) said aggrieved customers can call National Consumer Helpline (NCH) via toll free number 1915 or WhatsApp at 8800001915.

Complaints/queries can also be registered on the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal, the CBIC added.Effective September 22, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has become a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent.

Read Also
GST Reforms Spark Mixed Reactions Among Shopkeepers, Residents In Pune
article-image

The earlier rates of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent have been clubbed into two rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, resulting in a reduced price of 99 per cent of daily use items.

Although the anti-profiteering mechanism has not been enabled for complaints relating to profiteering, the government has been monitoring the pricing and various companies have themselves come forward and said they are passing on tax cut benefits by reducing prices.However, complaints have started coming in social media that some businesses are not passing on the benefits of GST rate cut.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Drops 380.48 Points To 81,721.62, Nifty 106.45
Sensex Drops 380.48 Points To 81,721.62, Nifty 106.45
Nepal's Import Of Electric Four-Wheelers Slumps, Two Key Trade Routes With China Disrupted By Massive Landslides & Floods
Nepal's Import Of Electric Four-Wheelers Slumps, Two Key Trade Routes With China Disrupted By Massive Landslides & Floods
'Unfortunate But Necessary': ICC Suspends USA Cricket After Breaching Obligations As Member
'Unfortunate But Necessary': ICC Suspends USA Cricket After Breaching Obligations As Member
Maharashtra Rains: Road Caves In On Nashik-Saputara-Surat Highway Amid Torrential Showers; Traffic Towards Gujarat Affected | Video
Maharashtra Rains: Road Caves In On Nashik-Saputara-Surat Highway Amid Torrential Showers; Traffic Towards Gujarat Affected | Video

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Drops 380.48 Points To 81,721.62, Nifty 106.45

Sensex Drops 380.48 Points To 81,721.62, Nifty 106.45

Nepal's Import Of Electric Four-Wheelers Slumps, Two Key Trade Routes With China Disrupted By...

Nepal's Import Of Electric Four-Wheelers Slumps, Two Key Trade Routes With China Disrupted By...

'Consumers Who Have Not Received GST Rate Cut Benefits Can Register Complaints On Toll-Free Number':...

'Consumers Who Have Not Received GST Rate Cut Benefits Can Register Complaints On Toll-Free Number':...

Two Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains To Be Launched Soon, First One Ready After Passing Trial Runs,...

Two Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains To Be Launched Soon, First One Ready After Passing Trial Runs,...

CBI Closes Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-IDBI Deputy MD Batra, Still Probed In ₹950...

CBI Closes Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-IDBI Deputy MD Batra, Still Probed In ₹950...