Consumer Firms Plan Fresh Price Hikes As Commodity Costs Rise Ahead Of Festive Season

India’s leading consumer companies are preparing to increase prices across several categories, including toothpaste, household products, tyres and paints, as rising commodity costs and prolonged geopolitical tensions continue to impact input expenses.

The planned price hikes come ahead of the festive season and mark the second consecutive quarter in which companies are adjusting prices to manage higher costs.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), the country’s largest consumer goods company, is expected to introduce measured price increases over the next quarter in categories such as detergents and dishwashing bars.

Several other companies, including Dodla Dairy Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd., have also indicated plans to raise prices during recent earnings calls and media interactions.

HUL Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta told analysts that continued external uncertainty has resulted in inflation in crude-linked derivatives, prompting the company to implement calibrated price increases across its home care portfolio.

Consumer inflation in India exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% target in June for the first time in nearly 18 months, driven by higher food and fuel costs.

Although inflation remained within the RBI’s tolerance range of 2%-6%, analysts expect price pressures to increase in the coming months due to fresh corporate price adjustments and concerns over food supply caused by an uneven monsoon.

The RBI has projected average inflation of 5.1% for the financial year ending March 2027.

Persistent energy costs following the Iran conflict are reducing the possibility of immediate relief for businesses. With tensions between the US and Iran continuing, companies are preparing another round of increases across categories ranging from household appliances to essential goods.

Havells India Ltd. has already increased prices by up to 8%, while Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has raised the price of salt by around 7%.

The timing of these increases coincides with India’s major festive period, which usually runs from August to November. Consumer demand typically rises during this period, particularly around Diwali, when spending increases significantly.

For many companies, the festive season contributes nearly one-third of annual sales, creating an opportunity to pass on higher input costs while demand remains strong.

The upcoming price increases will serve as a key test for India’s consumer demand and will also remain an important concern for policymakers monitoring inflation trends.