HUL Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Dips 2% To ₹2,680 Crore

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday reported a 2% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,680 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, primarily due to a one-off tax credit in the year-ago quarter. The company’s total consolidated sales for the quarter grew 10% to ₹17,184 crore, according to its BSE filing.

Financial Performance

Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹3,632 crore, compared to ₹3,267 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 8% to ₹3,947 crore. The EBITDA margin was 23.0%, a 40 bps decline year-on-year.

Segmental Revenue

Consolidated segment revenue from continuing operations reached ₹17,341 crore, up from ₹15,757 crore in the prior year's quarter. Home care revenue contributed ₹6,554 crore, beauty and wellbeing ₹4,083 crore, personal care ₹2,624 crore, and foods ₹3,480 crore.

Exceptional Items

Exceptional items in the current quarter included restructuring expenses of ₹115 crore, a profit from disposal of surplus assets of ₹45 crore, and acquisition and disposal-related costs of ₹5 crore. The year-ago quarter had a reversal of an indemnification asset of ₹34 crore.

Outlook

Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, said the company expects FY27 to perform better than FY26, driven by portfolio and channel transformation. The underlying demand environment remained stable, and HUL achieved its highest growth in 13 quarters. Nair noted that commodity volatility persists, with inflationary pressures expected to continue in the short term, and the consolidated EBITDA margin is expected to remain within the guided range.

Board and Audit Review

The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee on 27 July 2026 and approved by the Board of Directors on 28 July 2026. The statutory auditors issued an unmodified report on the results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.