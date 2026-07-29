Dabur India Q1 Profit Grows 62.47% To ₹586.16 Crore, Revenue At ₹3,764.39 Crore

Dabur | File Photo

Mumbai: Dabur India reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, rising by 62.47 per cent to ₹586.16 crore. The company's revenue from operations also saw a healthy rise during the quarter.

Financial Performance

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹586.16 crore, up from ₹362.00 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and ₹508.29 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26). Consolidated revenue from operations reached ₹3,764.39 crore for Q1 FY27, compared to ₹3,038.02 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹3,404.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Other Key Metrics

Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹3,936.95 crore, while total expenses were ₹3,180.80 crore. The consolidated profit before tax for Q1 FY27 was ₹755.65 crore.

Segmental Revenue

The consumer care business contributed ₹3,000.74 crore to the consolidated segment revenue. The food business reported ₹659.33 crore, retail business ₹28.02 crore, and other segments ₹66.02 crore.

Segmental Results

Consolidated segment results showed the consumer care business with a profit of ₹723.15 crore. The food business reported ₹94.25 crore, while other segments contributed ₹7.21 crore. The retail business recorded a loss of ₹0.69 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated entity stood at ₹3.33 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This compares to ₹2.08 in the preceding quarter and ₹2.90 in the year-ago quarter.

Board Meeting and Filings

The Board meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M. on 29 July 2026. The unaudited consolidated financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors on the same day.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.