'Consensus And Connectivity Have Been Linked Together': PM Modi At The World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly

The Indian Mobile Congress, deemed Asia's largest such event, kicked off on October 15 at the famed Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The event will conclude on October 18.

The World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) will be held from 15 October 2024–24 October 2024.

PM Modi at WTSA

The World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly had PM Modi in attendance. The event featured a constellation of major names as the who's who of the industry arrived at the Congress.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the exhibition at International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi



Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also present

While speaking at the event, the prime minister said, "WTSA talks about empowering the whole world through consensus. India Mobile Congress talks about empowering the whole world through connectivity."

Talking about the importance of connectivity, PM Modi said, "That means consensus and connectivity have been linked together in this event. You know how important both of these are for today's conflict-ridden world."

#WATCH | Delhi: At ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), PM Narendra Modi says, "WTSA talks about empowering the whole world through consensus. India Mobile Congress talks about empowering the whole world through connectivity. That means consensus and… pic.twitter.com/2txAa0FnmH — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

Revisting the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, PM further added, "India has been living the immortal message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for thousands of years. When we got the opportunity to lead the G20, we gave the message of one earth, one family, one future. India is engaged in connecting the world by taking it out of conflict."

Akash Ambani at WTSA

One of the names who are at the Bharat Mandapam was the chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani.

While speaking at the event, Ambani said, "In New India, in Modi ji's India, there is no more business as usual. There's an unusual synergy between government and industry to deliver world-class services to satisfy the needs and expectations of 1.45 billion Indians."

#WATCH | Delhi: At ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Akash Ambani says, "...In New India, in Modi ji's India, there is no more business as usual. there's an unusual synergy between government and industry to deliver… pic.twitter.com/68v1txWDgO — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

Further, invoking the young population, Ambani said, "As a representative of the young India, I thank you for your incredible connection with the youth and for inspiring us to pursue impossible-looking goals."

With PM in attendance, Ambani further added, " As we say in Hindi, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'"

Furthermore, Ambani also added his thoughts on the growth of the 5G network in India. Ambani said, "The world is in awe of a nation that crawling at 2G speed only eight years ago is now galloping down the 5G highway."

#WATCH | Delhi: At ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Akash Ambani says, "The world is in awe of a nation that crawling at 2G speed only eight years ago is now galloping down the 5G highway. I would like to assure the Prime… pic.twitter.com/QJ9LZFooW5 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

Talking about the future of fast-paced connectivity, Ambani remarked, "I would like to assure the Prime Minister that India will have an even better record in 6G. UPI has become the world's number one digital payment system. Today, India stands as the only large country in the world that has one of the lowest mobile data prices and yet one of the fastest internet."