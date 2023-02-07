Congress leader tweets Ministry of Power's letter favouring Adani's Mundra Port to transport coal

Twitter/@AdaniKaran

After appearing on social media feeds and screens walking across the country, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stirred up a storm in parliament with a picture of PM Narendra Modi with Gautam Adani. He accused the BJP government of handing over control of airports to the Adani Group and pressurising Sri Lanka to award wind power projects to the firm. As BJP and Congress trade allegations, a letter has emerged showing how the Punjab government was instructed to procure coal via Adani's port in Mundra.

.@PunjabGovtIndia has been instructed by @MinistryofPower -if you want to bring Coal from Eastern India to Punjab first take it by Sea over Sri Lanka to Dahej/Mundra Ports on West Coast & then by Rail to Punjab. Cost-3 times more than direct Rail.Who owns Dahej/ Mundra ? Adani 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/0bQZpJlZgB — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 7, 2023

The letter dated November 2022 was tweeted by Congress MP Manish Tewari, and gave directions for transportation of coal from eastern India to Punjab. It instructed the government to first take coal to Pradip Port in Odisha, and from there to Mundra Port in Gujarat via sea, after crossing Sri Lanka. From there the coal was to be transported via train to Punjab, instead of carrying through the rail route from eastern India.

The Mundra Port has been controlled by Adani Ports, while the company was disqualified from the bidding for the dry bulk terminal tender at Pradip Port last year. Mundra has also been in the eye of a storm after multiple drug hauls, resulting in the seizure of heroin worth more than Rs 21,000 crore from the port. In another raid, heroin worth Rs 375 crore seized at Mundra Port, was to be transported to Punjab.

Read Also After Punjab Police tip-off, Gujarat ATS seizes Rs 350 cr heroin from Mundra Port

The letter allegedly sent by the Ministry of Power, comes at a time when Adani has been shaken up by allegations of corporate fraud by Hindenburg Research's report, and the opposition is targeting the BJP government over links with him.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)