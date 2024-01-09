Complete Details About Tata's Taj-Branded Resorts In Lakshadweep Amid Diplomatic Row With Maldives

Tata's Taj-Branded Resorts In Lakshadweep |

Tata Group's hospitality subsidiary, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has announced plans to build two Taj-branded resorts, scheduled to open in 2026, on Suheli and Kadmat islands in Lakshadweep—an Indian archipelago that gained attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Union Territory. This visit sparked verbal war with debate and discussions on social media, comparing Lakshadweep to Maldives.

The Indian Hotels Company signed an agreement for two Taj-branded resorts in Lakshadweep in January last year. The company stated that IHCL would be developing these Greenfield projects, slated to open in 2026.

Details of the two Taj-branded resorts

Taj Suheli will comprise 110 rooms, with 60 beach villas and 50 water villas, while Taj Kadmat will have 110 rooms, featuring 75 beach villas and 35 water villas. Kadmat, also recognized as the Cardamom Islands, showcases a coral-rich terrain, an expansive lagoon, and a crucial marine protected area that plays a vital role in the nesting of marine turtles.

TATA Group to Make 2 Taj Branded Resorts in Lakshadweep. pic.twitter.com/khML4iJd0S — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 8, 2024

Another Luxury Resort, Praveg, Invests in Lakshadweep and Share Surge

An Ahmedabad-based small-cap firm, Praveg, known for its luxury resorts, is also developing a tent city in Lakshadweep. In December 2023, Praveg announced that it had secured a work order encompassing the development, operation, maintenance, and management of a minimum of 50 tents on Agatti Island in Lakshadweep.

An investor in his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) posted, "Tourists line up to travel to Lakshadweep and Ayodhya Investors lining up to buy praveg shares"

Tourists line up to travel to Lakshadweep and Ayodhya



Investors lining up to buy praveg shares #TentMoat — Vinod_Investor (@svinod_kumar) January 8, 2024

These tents will be equipped with amenities such as cloakrooms, changing rooms, and various commercial activities, including scuba diving, hosting destination weddings, corporate functions, and other facilities. Amidst the recent row surrounding the Lakshadweep-Maldives, the company's shares on Tuesday morning at 11:56 am IST showed a notable surge, trading at Rs 1,160.95, marking a 14.27 per cent increase.

Lakshadweep and Maldives Controversy

The controversy arose last Thursday, January 4 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of his recent visit to Lakshadweep to promote tourism in the region.

Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the… pic.twitter.com/tYW5Cvgi8N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

The situation escalated quickly, leading to highly inappropriate comments against India and racial criticisms against Indians. Maryam Shiuna and Malsha Sharyf, deputy ministers in the youth ministry, drew attention when they insulted the Indian Prime Minister. Although Shiuna's tweet has been deleted, she had referred to the Indian Prime Minister as a clown, while Malsha shared Modi's video on X with derisive emojis.