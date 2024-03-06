Compassionate Fare Policy: Know How You Can Avail Special Airline Fares

File photo

Have you ever had to be with a family member during a difficult or tough time? What if there was a way to make those trips a bit easier, especially when an unexpected event occur? That is where one can thinks and apply for compassionate fare policies in air carriers. But what are these policies exactly, and how do they differ from the more familiar bereavement fares or are they the same? Let's take a closer look at the what exactly it is.

In the fast evolving world of air travel, most airlines have a unique lifeline known as compassionate fare policies. Sometimes referred to as bereavement fares, these policies offer a support to those facing some sudden or unexpected emergency events, providing both discounted rates and a sense of understanding during challenging times.

What is Compassionate fare policy?

Compassionate fare policies, a supportive initiative by airlines, was introduced to assist passengers facing unexpected emergencies such as critical illnesses or other crises. These policies go beyond regular discounts, offering a range of supportive measures to ease the burden on travelers during challenging times.

For example, an airline with a compassionate fare policy may provide flexibility in ticket changes and cancellations, allowing passengers to adjust their plans without additional stress or financial strain. This is made to ensures that individuals dealing with emergencies can navigate their travel arrangements with more ease and less worry about potential penalties or restrictions.

Representative Image/ Pixabay

Are Compassionate Fare Policies and Bereavement Fares interchangeable terms, or do they hold distinct meanings?

Although these terms are often used interchangeably, they do carry narrow differences. Bereavement fares, frequently found in the US, primarily involve discounted rates of 5 per cent to 25 per cent, with the added benefit of waiving advance purchase restrictions. These are specifically tailored for immediate family members traveling due to a death in the family.

On the other hand, Compassionate Fare Policies encompass a more substantial range of support for individuals facing various emergencies, not just limited to deaths but also including critical illnesses. These policies go beyond discounted fares, providing flexibility as well as understanding for last-minute travel arrangements during difficult circumstances.

So, while both terms share the goal of aiding travelers during crises, Compassionate Fare Policies cast a broader net of support, recognizing the diverse challenges passengers may encounter beyond bereavement.

Do Indian Air Carriers offer Supportive Fare Policies?

In the world of air travel services in India, a question arises: Do Indian air carriers extend a helping hand during times of unexpected emergencies or crises?

Representational Image

While the term 'bereavement fares' might not be explicitly used, but some airlines in India, like Air India, exhibit a compassionate approach through humanitarian concessionary fares. These policies aim to provide discounts on base airfare for domestic flights in economy class, supporting residents of India facing challenging circumstances.

The application process, however, varies, making direct contact with the airline's customer service imperative.

Air India - Humanitarian Concessionary Fees |

For those seeking compassionate fare policies in India, like Air India's humanitarian concessionary fares, the process is straightforward. Reach out to the airline's customer service directly and provide documentation verifying your situation to qualify for these special rates. The specific documentation requirements can vary between airlines, so it is important to inquire about the process when communicating with the airline's customer service representative.

In a sense, compassionate fare policies plays a crucial role during tough times, going beyond discounts to offer comfort. While often linked with bereavement fares, these policies cover a wider range of crises. But, the big question is: How can more airlines worldwide back this idea to provide support beyond regular fare options? As air travel continues to change, compassionate fare policies play a crucial support system during challenging journeys.