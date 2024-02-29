 Air India Wheelchair Fiasco: DGCA Slaps ₹30 Lakh Fine On Carrier For Incident Involving Elderly Passenger
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAir India Wheelchair Fiasco: DGCA Slaps ₹30 Lakh Fine On Carrier For Incident Involving Elderly Passenger

Air India Wheelchair Fiasco: DGCA Slaps ₹30 Lakh Fine On Carrier For Incident Involving Elderly Passenger

In the incident that happened on February 12, an 80-year-old passenger collapsed and later died after walking from plane to terminal at the Mumbai airport after not getting a wheelchair.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

 Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for the incident where an 80-year-old passenger collapsed and later died after walking from plane to terminal at the Mumbai airport after not getting a wheelchair.

The incident happened on February 12. A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday said a penalty of Rs 30 lakh has been imposed on Air India as it failed to provide any wheelchair to the elderly passenger.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Tragedy: 80-Yr-Old Air India Passenger Dies After Walking From Plane To Terminal In...
article-image

"Further, Air India did not inform about any action taken by the airline against the erring employee(s) and the airline also failed to submit any corrective actions taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future," the official said.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Tragedy: Air India Flyer Dies Due To Wheelchair Shortage; Cops Register Report As...
article-image

DGCA's notice to Air India

Earlier this month, DGCA issued a show cause notice to the carrier, which submitted its response to the watchdog on February 20.

The airline submitted that the elderly passenger wished to walk along with his wife who was on a wheelchair too, rather than wait for another wheelchair.

"An advisory has also been issued to all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance during embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey," the official said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Wheelchair Fiasco: DGCA Slaps ₹30 Lakh Fine On Carrier For Incident Involving Elderly...

Air India Wheelchair Fiasco: DGCA Slaps ₹30 Lakh Fine On Carrier For Incident Involving Elderly...

Telecom Firms Need Not Deduct Tax At Source On Profits To Be Made By Their Distributors: SC

Telecom Firms Need Not Deduct Tax At Source On Profits To Be Made By Their Distributors: SC

The New Knight: Sunil Mittal's Net Worth, Philanthropy, Knighthood And More

The New Knight: Sunil Mittal's Net Worth, Philanthropy, Knighthood And More

India Received ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Worth Investment Proposals In Chip Sector: Centre

India Received ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Worth Investment Proposals In Chip Sector: Centre

Stock Market Closing February 29: Sensex At 72,500.30, Nifty Above 21,900; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing February 29: Sensex At 72,500.30, Nifty Above 21,900; Indices End Day In Green