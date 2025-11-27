Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting The Games?

India to Host Commonwealth Games 2030. |

Mumbai: India has won the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, with Ahmedabad selected as the host city. This announcement opens up the biggest chance yet for real estate and infrastructure development in the city.

Large international sporting events do not just attract athletes and spectators—they boost construction activity, urban development, hotel expansion, and long-term demand for real estate. The Games are expected to directly impact residential, retail, and commercial real estate.

Real Estate Sector Benefits

If you’re a real estate developer and you’ve got land near the stadiums, athlete villages, or those key roads between the airport and the city, you’re in luck. These projects—world-class sports arenas, better highways, new metro lines, and a bigger airport—will make everything more connected, and that’s going to push land prices higher.

Developers with major stakes in Ahmedabad–Gandhinagar are set for good times. Companies like Adani Realty (still unlisted), Arvind Smartspaces, and Godrej Properties are all in the spotlight now. As the airport area gets busier, demand for hotels, fancy offices, and new shopping spots will climb, and that could be a win for Adani Airports (also unlisted).

Construction and Engineering Opportunities

If there’s one sector ready to cash in, it’s construction and engineering. Think stadiums, sports complexes, new roads, metro lines, airport upgrades—the list goes on. We saw this during the Delhi Commonwealth Games too; big infrastructure contractors landed huge deals. This time, L&T, HCC, GMR, and local construction companies are lining up for their share.

Hospitality Sector Growth

Get ready for packed hotels. International travelers, athletes, and teams will fill up rooms before and during the Games, driving up occupancy rates and RevPAR. That means hotels will stay busy, and we might even see a new wave of hotel construction. The big names here—ITC Hotels and Indian Hotels (Taj Group)—stand to gain the most.

Looking Ahead

Now, all eyes are on the Gujarat government, the Ahmedabad–Gandhinagar Development Authority, and the Games Organising Committee. Their next moves—official project launches and how they hand out contracts—will set the tone. The 2030 Commonwealth Games could be the push that launches a 5 to 7-year building boom, reshaping real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and engineering across the region. Big changes are on the way.