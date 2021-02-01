'Commitment of govt to spur growth is not limited to Budget alone': CII's Uday Kotak welcomes Nirmala's Sitharaman Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed a sharp increase in expenditure on infrastructure, doubling of healthcare spending and raising of the cap on foreign investment in insurance in her Budget for the next fiscal in a bid to pull the economy out of the trough.

“Delivering on her promise of unveiling a ‘Budget Like No Other’, the Finance Minister announced a raft of prudent measures aimed at rejuvenating government spending towards critical areas of increasing allocation on infrastructure expansion, education, housing and health as India rolls out a vaccine drive to inoculate 1.3 billion people”, said Mr Uday Kotak, President CII.

“Laying down the vision for providing further fillip to the government’s flagship Atmanirbhar Bharat Programme by spelling out the measures under the critical six pillars, the Budget ticked all the right boxes which would strengthen the path of recovery of the economy. This is a budget catering to all aspects of lives, livelihoods and growth”, Mr Kotak added.