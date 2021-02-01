Budget 2021: COVID-19 relief measures led to rise in expenditure in ongoing fiscal to Rs 34.50 lakh cr, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The coronavirus pandemic relief measures resulted in rise in expenditure to Rs 34.50 lakh crore in the current fiscal as against Rs 30.42 lakh crore budgeted a year back, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The pandemic also resulted in weak revenue inflow and higher expenditure was incurred to provide support for the economy and people, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22.

Sitharaman also provided Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.