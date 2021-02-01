Budget 2021: FM announces seven port projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore, to be undertaken via PPP mode

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.

These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership (PPP) mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech.

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

The Union Budget 2021–22 is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure, and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.

As India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth Budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer, and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

Sitharaman who had, in her first Budget in 2019, replaced the leather briefcase that had been for decades used to carry budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata' stated earlier this month that the Budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before."

It has to be a vision statement, a road map to get the world's fastest-growing major economy back on track, she had said.