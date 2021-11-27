e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 06:37 PM IST

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urges jewellery sector to focus on design to bolster exports

Agencies
Jewellery exports have increased to $23 billion during the April-October period of this fiscal / Representative Image | Photo: Pixabay

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the gem and jewellery industry to focus on areas like design, diversification of export product basket and lab grown diamonds with a view to boost outbound shipments and job creation.

He said that exports from the sector have increased to $23 billion during the April-October period of this fiscal.

"Focus on four points in the coming period. Good design should be patented; include new things such as pearls, platinum and fashion jewellery in the exports basket; increase collaboration with businesses of other countries for fusion jewellery; and (focus on) lab grown diamonds," he said at the inauguration ceremony of Gems & Jewellery Manufacturing Association, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 06:37 PM IST
