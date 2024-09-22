Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: ₹3,30,000 For A Room? Navi Mumbai Sees Massive Jump In Hotel Prices Ahead Of The Gig In January

The British pop-rock band Coldplay is descending upon the subcontinent as part of its 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour'. The band will be performing in the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, near Mumbai. The concert is slated to transpire between January 18 and 19.

The anticipation and Euphora have taken over many music enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the euphoria has also taken over another aspect, live acts or performances, the hospitality segment.

While hotel rates in Mumbai are rising on account of the band's arrivals. Hotel rates in around the venue (Nerul) and in the city of Navi Mumbai also appear to be the next trip to Moon.

Navi Mumbai's Astronomicial Hotel Prices

When we compare the prices of these interim accommodations in the city, one can observe the difference in the pricing. According to hotel booking website Booking.com, the price of hotel rates in The Park Navi Mumbai, in Belapur, near the Nerul, stood at around Rs 25,000.

But if one were to book the same facility during the gig dates between January 18 and 19, one may have to shell a greater amount. The price for January 17-20 currently stands at around Rs 2,70,000 for a room for 2 adults for a span of 3 nights.

Sold Out For January?

The Royal Tulip Hotel in Navi Mumbai had a different story to tell, as the current prices stand at around Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the website indicates no availability of any accommodation for January 17–19.

It was a similar story with Ibis Navi Mumbai, as there are no available rooms in the property as per information on Booking.com. The current prices, however start at around Rs 10,000. This indicates the posisblilty of cheaper options already being sold out.

₹3,30,000 For A Room?

Now, when we look at the available options in and around the venue, the prices of these hotel rates appear to be on steroids. For instance, at Royal Orchid Central Grazia in Vashi, the current prices for accommodation next week would cost the traveller around Rs 29,000 (taxes and charges included) for a stint of 2 days. A similar facility would incur a cost of a staggering Rs 3,30,000 for a single room for 2 adults for a period of 3 nights.

When we look at Fortune Select Exotica, once again in Vashi, the prices here also take monumental jumps on the concert days. The price of a room for 2 adults for 2 nights in September would cost the occupants around Rs 16,000, meanwhile, come January, this would cost them around Rs 2,70,000, as per Booking.com.

When we look at the Courtyard by Marriot in Navi Mumbai, once again, paucity is a problem. Currently, the rooms are available for the price of Rs 21,000, but one may have to look elsewhere in January, as the website indicates no availability during the concert days.