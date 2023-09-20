Coforge Announces 98,184 Equity Shares To Sudhir Singh Under ESOP | File photo

Coforge Limited on Wednesday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee has allotted 98,184 equity shares on September 19, 2023, having face value of Rs 10 each to Sudhir Singh (CEO- Executive Director) on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs 9,81,840.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 614,08,308 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 614,083,080

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals, the company said through the filing.

Coforge Limited shares

The shares of Coforge Limited on Wednesday at 10:45 am IST will be Rs 5,488.80, down by 1.01 percent.

