Coforge Launches Authorization Rules Center (ARC) Solution For The Healthcare Industry | File photo

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, on Tuesday announced the launch of ARC (Authorization Rules Center) for the healthcare industry to transform the prior authorization process for health insurers and providers, the company announced through an exchange filing.

ARC serves as a centralized rules engine, providing a connected, single source of truth for authorization rules. This powerful solution empowers subject matter experts to directly author and maintain rules, while also offering intelligent tools and guidance to ensure flawless execution. By connecting with any system that requires reference authorization rules, ARC provides real-time answers through APIs, eliminating the need for manual intervention and enhancing efficiency.

Three key questions regarding authorizations

With ARC, healthcare organizations can easily address three key questions regarding authorizations: Does a service require authorization? Can a service be auto-authorized? What clinical criteria should be used to review a service? By centralizing authorization rules and putting maintenance in the hands of business experts, ARC revolutionizes the process, reducing high-cost manual touches, improving decision accuracy, and increasing satisfaction levels among providers, members, and internal staff.

Leona Rickerson, Vice President, Healthcare Solutions at Coforge, said, “We are excited to bring our domain and automation expertise to the prior authorization process with the launch of ARC. ARC delivers a manageable, connected, single source of truth for authorization rules that empower teams for success. Reducing prior authorization friction will pave the way for positive transformation in the healthcare industry.

Coforge Limited shares

The shares of Coforge Limited on Tuesday at 12:18 pm IST were at Rs 5,613.45, up by 2.27 percent.

