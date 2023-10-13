 Coforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCoforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

Coforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs. 87,320.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Coforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | File photo

Coforge Limited on Friday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee has approved an allotted of 8,732 equity shares on Friday, having face value of Rs. 10 each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs. 87,320.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 615,56,919 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 615,569,190.

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals.

Coforge Limited shares

The shares of Coforge Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 5,001, down by 1.88 percent.

Read Also
Gland Pharma Allots 1,100 Equity Shares to Employees Under ESOP Scheme
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The pathology of money laundering

The pathology of money laundering

Intellect Partners With A Premiere Bank In The Philippines For Bankwide Digital Transformation In...

Intellect Partners With A Premiere Bank In The Philippines For Bankwide Digital Transformation In...

Quantum AMC Launches Quantum Small Cap Fund, NFO Opens For Subscription On October 16

Quantum AMC Launches Quantum Small Cap Fund, NFO Opens For Subscription On October 16

Rupee Settles 2 Paise Lower at 83.26 Against US Dollar

Rupee Settles 2 Paise Lower at 83.26 Against US Dollar

Coforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

Coforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP