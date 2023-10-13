Coforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | File photo

Coforge Limited on Friday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee has approved an allotted of 8,732 equity shares on Friday, having face value of Rs. 10 each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs. 87,320.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 615,56,919 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 615,569,190.

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals.

The shares of Coforge Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 5,001, down by 1.88 percent.

